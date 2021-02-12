Husband demands Rs 25 lakh from woman to co-exist with first wife rc, first wife with Rs 25 lakh, social worker against husband | crime

Although the complainant has been in another house for so long. Her husband used to go there occasionally. They had a very good first eight months. After that, unrest started and they started getting into trouble over various minor issues.

#Ahmedabad: Gujarat is an example of oppression on the wife. A 60-year-old woman lodged a complaint against her husband with the police in Juhapur, Ahmedabad on Wednesday. According to the complaint, the husband demanded Rs 25 lakh from her so that she could coexist with her first wife. The woman, who works as a social worker, has lodged a complaint at the Vejalpur police station. She alleged that the husband wanted to take the money from her and give it to his first wife.

The complainant claims that she got married at the age of 15 first. Her first husband died after 11 years of marriage. He got married again 15 years ago. That was September 1, 2019. The man was married at the time and had two children. The husband said at the time that he would take the complainant home only if his first wife agreed.

Although the complainant has been in another house for so long. Her husband used to go there occasionally. They had a very good first eight months. After that, unrest started and they started getting into trouble over various minor issues. The complainant claimed that her husband did not take her to the doctor even though she was physically ill.

On February 5, the husband demanded a mobile phone and a scooter from her. While going to Juhapura to buy a scooter and a phone for her husband, he came with his first wife and children. After that, her husband demanded Rs 25 lakh from her and started threatening her. They were warned that they would have to pay Rs 25 lakh to stay with them. It is alleged that the first wife threatened to kill the complainant if she did not pay.

The husband started chanting in the name of the complainant in the area. It is said that he has been married 12 times before. He is her 13th husband. The woman first filed a defamation suit and sent a notice to her husband. As there was no work in it, he finally approached the police.

February 12, 2021

