I can’t be dishonest, said Dipankar Dee, joining the grassroots Dipankar De Joins TMC Expressing Gratitude For Mamata Banerjee | kolkata

Dipankar Dey today admitted that he joined the grassroots out of personal gratitude to Mamata Banerjee. “I have been in favor of the grassroots for a long time,” he said But I can go everywhere for so long due to physical reasons But to the grassroots, I have gratitude and responsibility to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He has honored me with Banga Bhushan, Banga Vibhushan It’s the biggest thing in my life