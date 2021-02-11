“I do Believe in the Bonding of Friendship” : Titir Ganguly

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, February 11th, 2021: Titir Ganguly has been really busy in the past few days “I had marriages to attend, my mid school friend,Jitanjan Roy got married” , mentioned Titir.

“We are friends since 2011 from Central Modern School till achieving each of our dreams of becoming Engineer, Lawyer and Actor.

So, it was a busy weekend attending reception party of Jitanjan & Paramita”, added the actress with a smile.

Titir,also posted pictures from her friend’s wedding ,also write a key note for him on social media “My Buddy got Hitched,cheers to the school life,the adulthood,and the final recption party”.

Here is her post about the reception party she attended:

Wishing both of them all her love and all the happiness they deserve.