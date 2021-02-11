Navigation
“I do Believe in the Bonding of Friendship” : Titir Ganguly
Entertainment

“I do Believe in the Bonding of Friendship” : Titir Ganguly

1 min read

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, February 11th, 2021: Titir Ganguly has been really busy in the past few days “I had marriages to attend, my mid school friend,Jitanjan Roy got married” , mentioned Titir.

“We are friends since 2011 from Central Modern School till achieving each of our dreams of becoming Engineer, Lawyer and Actor.
So, it was a busy weekend attending reception party of Jitanjan & Paramita”, added the actress with a smile.

The Reception Party

 

Titir,also posted pictures from her friend’s wedding ,also write a key note for him on social media “My Buddy got Hitched,cheers to the school life,the adulthood,and the final recption party”.

The Happy Couple

Here is her post about the reception party she attended:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2105130582951311&id=100003631704769

Wishing both of them all her love and all the happiness they deserve.

 

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

More terrible floods may be in Uttarakhand! Exciting video geologists 6 Uttarakhand may cause more floods says Geologist spots lake formation at Rishi Ganga disaster zone | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Covid will come up with new directions in the country’s diplomacy plan in the next phase, like the Foreign Ministry global diplomacy will nevertheless focus on common concerns and shared lessons in Post-COVID World S Jaishankar | national

4 min read
Kolkata Updates

Air fares will increase by 30 percent from next March, find out the details national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Innovative steps to raise awareness, Madhya Pradesh police took the vaccine in the guise of Yamraj! | Indore Cop Dresses up as ‘Yamraj’ While Getting Covid-19 Vaccine to Spread Awareness | national

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: