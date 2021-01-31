I want to fight from my own seat, the new BJP Rajiv-Prabir Abdar in the royal meeting Rajib Banerjee Prabir Ghosal wants to contest from their own seat in assembly election 2021 | kolkata

Although Rajiv and Prabir have offered to contest from their respective seats, the Gerua camp has not yet opened its mouth about it. However, the Trinamool has said that they will win the candidates in both the seats.

#Kolkata: The MLA has left the post, but he wants to return as the MLA. ‘The way you were with me, by my side, in danger, in joy all the time. I was by your side in the same way. Rajiv Bandopadhyay, the new BJP leader and former MLA of Domjur, conveyed this message to the people of Domjur.

Rajiv Bandopadhyay informed the BJP central leadership last night in the presence of Amit Shah that he wanted to contest the polls from Domjur. He even tried to explain with statistics that the number of votes he deserved in the 2016 Assembly elections was much higher than others. Second, he led the Trinamool Congress in his own constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As a result, it became much easier for Trinamool MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay to win the Srirampur Lok Sabha seat. Rajiv Bandopadhyay himself will win by a huge margin from the confident Domjur.

On the other hand, Prabir Ghoshal wants to contest from Uttarpara constituency using ‘Bhumiputra’ sentiment. He said in a close circle, their long diameter in Konnanagar is 8 So there is communication with the people of the area. As a result, he also wants to contest from Uttarpara, said Prabir, a one-time confidant of Mamata Banerjee. However, Mamata Banerjee also proposed to Prabir Ghoshal to contest by changing his seat. However, Prabir Ghoshal did not agree to that offer.

Although Rajiv and Prabir have offered to contest from their respective seats, the Gerua camp has not yet opened its mouth about it. However, the Trinamool has said that they will win the candidates in both the seats. However, in a discussion with Rajiv Bandopadhyay, Amit Shah reminded, ‘Go back and work without fear. Always remember that Modiji and I are with you all the time. Modi ji, my bird’s eye is now West Bengal. We will not leave an inch of land. I will not tolerate any grassroots activities. We have to win. Start working with that in mind. I will give everything starting from special package. Before that we want Bengali. ‘

ABIR GHOSHAL

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:January 31, 2021, 8:42 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>