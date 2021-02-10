I will give free ration, vote! Desperate to turn around in Malda, Mamata Banerjee presented the Trinamool government’s public ledger. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee in Maldah in Bengal election 2021 Campaign | national

The team leader’s voice has been heard repeatedly. Mamata Banerjee has also been heard publicly expressing her pride over why good results are not being achieved in Malda despite development work.

# Malda: Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is in Malda for the Assembly polls From North Dinajpur, he reached the ground adjacent to the stadium of the Malda Sports Association, at a grassroots meeting. From there, Mamata Banerjee began her speech with a very clear message addressed to the activist supporters. He said that he had a lot of meetings in Malda, came to various projects, got the love of the people of Malda. But that enthusiasm or love was never reflected in the ballot box In the last 2016 assembly elections, the Trinamool did not win any seat in the only Malda district in the state. The Trinamool has also lost two district seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party leader’s voice has been heard repeatedly. Mamata Banerjee has also been heard publicly expressing her pride over why good results are not being achieved in Malda despite development work. So the Trinamool leader wanted a direct vote from the general public

He said I will give free ration, vote! In other words, the Chief Minister mentioned the developmental and philanthropic projects that his government has come up with for the people of the state. He said that only the government of Bengal gives free rations to the common people Mamata also assured that the system will continue in the future when she returns to the throne Not only rations, there are 6 health projects of the government Through which ordinary people can get free treatment This health card is in the name of the girls of the house As a result, only girls can take care of the health of everyone in the house Besides food, his government has also stood by the people in health and education On the one hand, the Trinamool government has extended a helping hand to students, just as they can get free medical services through health cards. Students get free tabs or smartphones As a result, the upper class students will get a lot of benefits in their studies Mamata said the BJP was looking for a future bait instead of working, but her party had already brought all the benefits to the people, and with her work record, Mamata was hopeful that people would vote for them for all these reasons.

As soon as he got up on the stage, he said that the grassroots would not get votes in Malda He doesn’t even know what the reason is Mamata also targeted the BJP from the stage in Malda The BJP government is politicizing discrimination, inciting people to violence by dividing religions and castes, said the Bengal Chief Minister.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 10, 2021, 3:32 PM IST

