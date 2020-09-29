I2Pure launches as ‘I2Cure’ in India

In the wake of a global pandemic; I2Pure, a biotechnology company that has harnessed the biocidal properties of molecular iodine, today, launched as I2Cure in India.

I2cure comes from the mind of Dr. Jack Kessler (Father of I2) and is an FDA Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, and WHO GMP certified product. Dr. Jack Kessler has approx. 26 patents for his inventions [This number includes patent applications that are pending as well as patents that have already been granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)].

I2Cure is a bio-shield antiseptic lotion and an easy, single-use broad-spectrum antimicrobial that provides the protection of iodine against COVID-19. Unlike the alcohol-based sanitizers, I2Cure provides 12-hour, fool-proof protection against viral, bacterial, and fungal threats. Moreover, iodine nourishes and hydrates the skin as opposed to dry and cracked skin from alcohol-based products.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Jack Kessler (The Inventor of I2Cure) said, “I2Cure was established with a mission to provide the world with a product that gave more than just a short-term, superficial protection against germs and microbes. In order to accomplish this feat, we have created a formulation that has evolved with years of research to give us an edge over our faceless, microscopic enemy. I2Cure stands apart from other quick-fix topical disinfectants in that it uses molecular iodine, rather than abrasive alcohol, to protect your skin. I2Cure’s patented molecular iodine formulation is actually absorbed into the skin and then is released as a vapor which transforms the skin of your hands into an antimicrobial material for up to 12 hours.”

Adding to this, Mr. Douglas Spitz (Chief Executive Officer, I2Cure) said, “We are constantly striving towards formulating solutions that evolve to get the edge over our faceless, microscopic enemies. At I2Cure, we wanted to bring about a revolution. A solution to the hand-safety conundrum and we did. We developed a topical disinfectant with molecular iodine as the active ingredient. Iodine has been one of the oldest and most effective antimicrobial agents in medical practice. We have taken iodine’s efficacy a step further by delivering free molecular iodine into the skin. Moreover, there is no bacteria or virus resistant to iodine, so no drug-resistant pathogens are created.”Molecular iodine is the active agent in I2Cure. Molecular iodine has the ability to enter your skin, leaving no stain or smell. This prevents it from being washed away or rubbed off.