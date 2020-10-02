‘ICHHE DANAR SWAPNO UDAN’ PRESENTED BY ASHA AUDIO COMPANY

Asha Audio Company & Piu Mukherjee presented a new Bengali single, ‘ICHHE DANAR SWAPNO UDAN’, Wings of Empowerment. The song is sung by Piu Mukherjee. Concept, Direction, Cinematography, Editing & Colour is done by Dr Maahirii Bose, Music Composed by Ayesha Mukherjee, Lyrics is written by Dr Maahirii Bose & Ayesha Mukherjee and Arrangement is done by Pt. Prattyush Banerjee. The song is now available in Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.

The song emphasizes on women empowerment. The word ‘Empowerment’ is not a gift that comes with a gender or bias tag. Making dreams come true and to achieve the equal right one must have to work hard. Taking advantages of being a woman never implies empowerment. The Hindu Goddess Maa Durga, Maa Kali and Maa Swaraswati also give us the message of exercising the inner strengths and nurture the skills.

“To become empowered or achieve something anyone needs hard work, education, awareness, self defense and physical & mental fitness. Women also needs to fulfill all these criteria to become employed or making own identity. Empowerment is not a dish that can be served as per order to anyone, it only comes to the deserving candidate. In this song we are sharing the message about women empowerment with skills,” said Apeksha Lahiri, Asha Audio Company.