ICSI CS professional, executive program December result 2020: Check release date, time
ICSI CS professional, executive program December result 2020: Check release date, time

ICSI CS professional, executive program December result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for the company secretaries professional program and executive program on February 25. According to ICSI, the result of the professional program (old and new syllabus) will be released at 11 am, and executive program (old and new syllabus) is scheduled to be released at 2 pm.

Once released, the candidates can check the result through the website- icsi.edu. The merit list of the candidates will also be available on the website.

ICSI professional, executive program result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out of it.

According to ICSI, the result cum marks statements in physical form will be dispatched to the candidates by March 2. The result of the qualified candidates will also be mailed to the registered mail address.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968. It is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries profession in the country.

