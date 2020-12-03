IEM faculty from West Bengal ranks in top 1% of global scientists in Applied Physics as per Stanford University

A ranking of the top 2% scientists in the world, brought out by the prestigious Stanford University has ranked Prof. Kamakhya Prasad Ghatak, faculty from Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, West Bengal as one of the top 1% scientists in Applied Physics in the World. IEM Scientist Prof. Kamakhya Prasad Ghatak is the first recipient of the Degree of Doctor of Engineering in 1991 from Jadavpur University. Prof. Kamakhya Prasad Ghatak ranked ahead of other scientists in Applied Physics from prestigious Universities and colleges from India. Professor Kamakhya Prasad Ghatak regularly mentors students of IEM and UEM to take up research activities and develop products using nanotechnology to solve India’s various problems.