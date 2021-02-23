IIM Kozhikode registers 100% placements, average salary at Rs 22.5 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode concluded its placement with all the 459 students getting jobs. Despite the pandemic, there has been a rise in the pay packages. The IIM also claims to have seen a rise in the number of recruiters. A total of 137 recruiters visited IIM-K, an increase of 4.6 per cent as compared to last year, the IIM informed.

Most of the offers this year have been from the consulting sphere with 32.7 per cent of the total offers. This is an increase from 12.5 per cent from the last year. This year, 21.5 per cent domain of offers were made in the financial sector and 15.25 per cent domain of offers came from the sales and marketing domain.

Over 13.8 per cent of the total offers were made for general management and operations roles. The institute has also secured offers from start-ups and e-commerce firms including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Paytm, Udaan showing their confidence in the IIM-K talent pool.

The mean salary stands at Rs 22.5 LPA while the median salary is at Rs 20 LPA. The top 50 per cent of the students bagged an average CTC of Rs 28.9 LPA, an 8.1 per cent increase from last year, as per the IIM-K.

Announcing the success of the virtual placement drive, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, director IIM-Kozhikode, said, “This is a testimony to the resilience and competence of our students, alumni, faculty, and administration. The academi2020-21 will go down as a year of true achievement in the 25 years history of IIM Kozhikode. The competitive nature of the students and dynamic curriculum designed by the foremost thought leaders of the country give a cutting edge to our overall efforts to impart quality education and stay relevant with changing times. ”