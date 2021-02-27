IIT Kharagpur bags the first prize of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quiz 2021

The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with JIS University organized the final round of the 9th Edition of The Bengal Chamber Technology Quiz 2021 –an inter-college quiz fest today at JIS University Campus in Agarpara. The preliminary round was held virtually on 20th February.

The Winner College, IIT Kharagpur (Piyush Kedia) was awarded with prize money of Rs 20,000. The 1st runners up Heritage Institute of Technology (Shuvam Manna) received Rs 15,000. The Second runners up NIT Jamshedpur (Shantanu Kumar) was handed over an amount of Rs 10,000, while consolation prizes of Rs 3000 each for the next 3 spots 4th, 5th and 6th prizes were respectively given to Jadavpur University (Hrishiraj Mallick), Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (Sayan Ghosh) and Birla Institue of Technology, Mesra (Adnan Azmat).

The participants, who had made the cut for the finals are from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra; IIT Kharagpur; NIT Jamshedpur; Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata; Bhawanipur Education Society College; Neotia Institute of Technology, Management and Science, Diamond Harbour; Techno Main Salt lake; St. Thomas College of Engineering and Technology; JIS College of Engineering; Guru Nanak Institute of Technology; Amity University Kolkata and Jadavpur University.

The pandemic had almost restricted our movement inside the four walls of our rooms. With the vaccinations in place and immunity playing another big role, physical events are slowly coming back following proper Covid protocols.

BCC&I had previously organized this quiz from 2009 to 2020. The preliminary round was held virtually to prevent mass gathering as more than 800 participants had registered across various institutions of Eastern India and beyond.

The event is one of the most popular events among quizzers for its consistent quality and knowledge benchmarks for more than a decade now.

The final round was graced by the Industry Leaders who presented the awards. Mr. Sanjay Prasad, CIO RPSG CESC Power Group, Mr Rajat Biswas, Chief Marketing Officer Aunwesha Knowledge Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mr. Ourba Ganguly, Cofounder Last Local, Mr. Charanpreet Singh, Co- Founder and Director Praxis Business School Foundation, Mr. Debajyoti Banerjee, Founder & CEO SEVEN BOATS INFO-SYSTEM PVT. LTD., Mr. Angshuman Bhattacharya, CEO and Founder SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services PL, Mr. Satadru Chowdhury, Founder Vaanahaa Education and Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd and Ms. Angina Guha Roy Chowdhury, Director, BCCI and Mr. Amrik Singh, Managing Trustee, JIS Group, and noted academicians attended the event.