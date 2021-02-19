Navigation
IKEA, UP ink MoU for Noida outlet
National News

IKEA, UP ink MoU for Noida outlet

1 min read


The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IKEA for investment of Rs 5,500 crore in the state over the next five years. The government claimed that IKEA was going to set up its largest outlet in India in Noida.

The state has provided 50,000 square meters of land in Noida for the outlet. An official spokesperson said the company has already made a payment of Rs 850 crore for the land in Noida, of which the state has earned revenue of Rs 60 crore as way of stamp duty.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

“Hit Wicket” to host cricket enthusiasts of Kolkata in the shortest month of the year with the “Shortest Price

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: