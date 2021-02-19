IMD predicts hail, lightning and rainfall over Marathwada during next 3 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Nowcast warning of thunderstorms over most districts of Marathwada during the next three hours.

Lightning, hailstorm and light to moderate intensity rainfall are forecast over Solapur, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, Hingoli and Osmanabad districts till afternoon hours.

This weather is because of the wind discontinuity created over the Marathwada-Vidarbha regions, owing to multiple active weather systems over the region. The prevalence of strong easterly winds, too, is adding to the weather, IMD officials said.

Farmers have been advised to store their harvest at safe places.

On Thursday, similar weather was reported over Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune and Nashik districts. Some initial reports of damage to crops are surfacing from these areas.

Normally, hail and thunderstorms are common over Maharashtra in March, owing to the seasonal transition and development favorable weather systems.