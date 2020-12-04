IMDb ANNOUNCES THE 2020 TOP 10 BREAKOUT STARS OF INDIAN STREAMING FILMS AND WEB SERIES AS DETERMINED BY PAGE VIEWS

IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today unveiled the 2020 Top 10 Breakout Stars of Indian streaming films and web series. For the first-time ever, IMDb is recognizing the top stars featured in an Indian streaming film or web series who had breakthrough career moments this year. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings, reviews of professional critics or box office performance, IMDb determines its definitive top 10 lists using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors.

And the 2020 winners are:

IMDb Top 10 Breakout Stars of Indian Streaming Films and Web Series in 2020*

Sanjana Sanghi

Isha Talwar

Harshita Gaur

Swastika Mukherjee

Aahana Kumra

Shreya Dhanwanthary

Tripti Dimri

Jaideep Ahlawat

Nithya Menen

Niharika Lyra Dutt

*Among the stars of Indian streaming titles who charted in the top 1,000 on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart for the first time in their careers in 2020, these 10 consistently ranked highest throughout the year. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb