In 500 days, 26 lakh people have benefited from the project Tell Didi, tweet Mamta kolkata

#Kolkata: Tell Didi is a unique program, which was adopted to give the people of Bengal the confidence that Didi is just a phone call away to listen to their opinions and problems. Tell that sister today 500 days have passed. Through this program, 26 lakh people of Bengal have benefited from 60 lakh conversations. Originally, people came to the Chief Minister and his office over the phone with solutions to various problems, opinions on government work and appreciation of government work. On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself shared this calculation on Twitter.

I’m pleased at the completion of 500 Days of my initiative ‘Didi Ke Bolo’. Over this course, 28 Lakh people reached out to the helpline 91370 91370 with more than 80 Lakh interactions taking place. I thank each one of you for your support & response.# 500DaysOfDidiKeBolo (1/2) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) January 28, 2021







Based on the feedback received from Didi Ke Balo, 14 policies have been revised. The West Bengal state government has implemented the Sixth Pay Commission, expanded the scope of social security scheme projects, and government at the door, solution in the neighborhood, Pathshree campaign, Joy Johar. , Multiple public welfare programs have been undertaken, such as Sneher Parash, Prastesh, Tapshili Bandhu, Yubashree and Karma Sathy Project.

Along with this, “Door to Door Government” has started since last December. This project of the state government is being held in every district, every block of the state. The project was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Khatra administrative meeting in Bankura last November. That project has been on the ground since the first day of December. A total of 10 services will be given importance in this project. The government will reach out to the people to give them facilities.

The 10 projects that have been given importance for the government project at the door are: Food Companion, Health Partner, Ethnic Certificate Donation, Shikshashree, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Oikyasree, Joy Johar, Tapshili Bandhu, One Hundred Days Work. All these projects involve people from different walks of life. As a result, officials of various government departments are camping in rural and municipal areas to hear complaints about these projects. And the district magistrate is in charge of all the projects in the district. The work of this project will be in 4 parts. This work is being completed between 1st December and 30th January. The first part was done from 1 to 11 December. The second part is done on 15-24 December. The third part of the work has been done from 2nd January to 12th January of the new year. The work of the fourth part is going on from 18 to 26 January. Each ward will have a “door to door government” camp. The same will happen in rural areas. Camps will be held at schools, colleges, community halls, gram panchayat offices.

According to sources, the camp will be announced in advance. People can go to that camp and complain about the lack. Able to apply on various subjects. Administrative officials will expedite that work.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already said that it will be ensured that no one in the state is deprived of government services. However, not only in the villages, but also in the cities, the people will get the benefit of the “Government at the Door to Door” project. Approval of house design or plan in Pur area, solving drinking water problem, mutation, property tax assessment problem, garbage problem solving will all be met from this camp.



