In Conversation with Titir Ganguly

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 30th, 2021: She is that quintessential woman who is acquainted with the real meaning behind the term “Beauty with Brain” in a pretty fair sense of manner. She is none other than the gorgeously genius miss Titir Ganguly.

Titir is someone who does not want to be typecast by the audience only as sweet girl-next-door, but has a very appetite to surprise everyone with the power of her versatility. She believes that anyone can achieve anything as long as they have a will power and a set mind to work through it.

While talking about her first upcoming feature film ‘Adhara’ directed by Orpheus Mukhoty, she discussed what it’s like to be introduced in this new field.

Excerpts from the interview:

So how was your experience while working for this film?

I am very delighted to work on such sector like this. And top of that, this was totally different working genre for me as professionally I am a lawyer. From my very childhood, I had a dream of becoming a successful actor. And, stepping onto the first milestone towards my dream is definitely a very positive and joyous matter for me.

What is this film about if you can explain?

This is such a film which has a taste of thriller to it with the touch of suspense; this, at the end winds up with a seat gripping ending.

How was your feeling working with the director?

This is my very first time working with the director of this film who is none other than Mr. Orpheus Mukhoty. During the whole lockdown period, he gave me online acting classes. He never let me feel that I am totally new in this field. He gave me full liberty in my work. So overall, I had a very good experience working with him.

How was your experience while working with your co actor?

Not only the co actor but the whole team was really supportive and helpful. We enjoyed a lot while working for the movie. Majority of the acting crew was casted for the first time just like me so overall it was really a lovely experience to work with them.

In which time we can expect the release of the movie?

The movie will be releasing by this year itself but the date has not yet been decided as the post production work for this movie is still going on.

How did you get the chance in the world of modeling?

I got the offer all of a sudden. You see, after completing my degree on Law studies in 2018, I started to forward my photos to various production house and Advertisement agencies. Around the ending of 2019, I got an offer call to work with Keya Seth’s TVC. After that I started getting contacts one after another.

Would you like to work on more movies in the future?

Actually I am much more interested to work in various areas in the field of acting, not only on films but on web series, mega etc. Films are definitely one of them.

Currently you are in three different professions: A lawyer, a model and an actor. So out of these, which profession would you like to prioritize the most?

First and foremost, my law studies and I prioritize the rest equally. My modeling career is more like a stepping stone towards my dream to work as an actor as acting is my ultimate priority.

What activities do you like to do in your free time?

In my free time, I like to listen to various latest songs and watch different movies so that I can upgrade myself more.

Favourite food and travel destination?

My favourite cuisine is continental and apart from that homemade food is my always go to guilty pleasure. As for my preffered travel destination, I am a sea-person so my go to places are Mandarmani and Goa.

About films, in which genre you would like yourself to be casted?

I would like to work in commercial films like it will be a story about a girl who has a lot of dreams in her eyes. I always want to try something new rather being casted in a stereotypical manner.

Where would you like to see yourself within the next five to ten years?

After five to ten years, I would really want people to know me as an actor not a celebrity or a superstar. I want my hard work to talk in front of the mass on behalf of me, not my popularity. Besides that, “Advocate Titir Ganguly” will be there for people too – absolutely!

If you would like to explain how COVID-19 has affected various work fields in the year of 2020?

The year 2020 has made us learn numerous things; one of them is how to stay positive in such distressed period. Within those eight to nine months, people were forced down to stay at home, for which many have lost their jobs, but as they say nothing stays forever, gradually everything is becoming normal again, so are peoples’ lives. Therefore as a human being my piece of advice for everyone would be: keep faith in yourselves, it will help you a lot. No matter how hard the situation is, we shall always overcome it.

What are your resolutions for this year 2021, if you would like to share with us?

I haven’t taken any resolution this year unlike all the previous years, because I think we all have witnessed how the year of 2020 was “The Year of Medusa” for us, so for now there’s no resolution or plans in my case. But yes, if there’s something I would like to share, that’s definitely will be ascending of my career life in this new year as I have already started this year working for a film and I also would like to pray for my near and dear ones’ support like always.

Lastly, what will be your message toward those aspiring females who want to accomplish various things in their lives just like you?

Keep working on yourself. Be cautious and focused at the same time, because just like bed of roses; career life is also filled with pit holes of despair and danger. So always be alert and keep chasing your dreams on a straight path- you can definitely do it!

Wishing best of luck for the movie from TOB!