In Pune city, big hospitals start reserving more beds for covid patients

Large hospitals in the city have reported an increase in new Covid-19 infections in the last five days, with Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital now urging other hospitals to reserve beds for coronavirus patients. The city reported a total of 527 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has admitted 110 patients while Sahyadri Group of hospitals had admitted 120 patients in the last few days. Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said they had appealed to other hospitals to reserve beds for Covid-19 patients.

“We don’t know whether the new infections are related to some specific variants that makes the virus easily transmissible. However, we are seeing a definite rise in patients, ”said Dr Kelkar.

At Noble Hospital, executive director Dr HK Sale said 86 beds had been reserved for Covid-19 patients, of which 64 are occupied. “We will increase some beds in the high-dependency unit, as all 14 beds in the ICU are occupied,” said Dr Sale.

Dr Pradeep D’Costa, the chief intensivist at KEM and also Sahyadri Hospital, Nagar Road branch, said there was a four-fold rise in Covid-19 cases in the last couple of days. “We are seeing a rise and daily there are more than 10-12 cases,” Dr D’Costa said, and made an appeal to local residents to ensure use of masks and physical distancing.

At Ruby Hall Clinic, emergency services chief and medical superintendent Dr Avdhut Bodamwad said from February 1 to 18, the hospital had seen 56 Covid-19 cases. “There has been an increase and on Friday, we admitted four new Covid-19 patients,” he said.

There are 159 critical patients while 325 are on oxygen support, civic health authorities said. Till date, the city has registered a total of 1.9 lakh Covid-19 patients and 4,816 deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 281 new cases while rural areas of Pune have seen 140 new cases.

Health authorities said that overall, 1,132 persons were in isolation wards at hospitals in the city while 1,267 were in home isolation. Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen 879 persons in hospital isolation wards while 1,826 are in home isolation. Overall in the district, presently, 2,470 patients are at isolation wards in hospitals while 3,892 are at home isolation.

Across the state, authorities have registered 6,112 new cases and 44 deaths due to coronavirus infection. After 1,453 new infections in Mumbai circle, Akola circle has reported the maximum new cases at 1,400, followed by Pune circle at 1,165 and Nagpur circle at 921. Of these, 623 new cases were detected in areas under Amravati Municipal Corporation while Nagpur is also showing a surge with 630 new cases.