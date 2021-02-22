In real life, you have to be your own ‘Ranchordas’: Comedian Niharicka Singh

“You can’t make everyone happy,” begins famous YouTube comedian and content creator Niharicka Singh in her TEDx talk.

The moment any interesting idea crosses her mind she sparks like a firework getting ready to work on it. “I [however] start self-doubting ”, Niharicka – better known as ‘Captain Nick’ – adds.

She ponders on questions like ‘what if they make fun of me?’ ‘What if I don’t get enough views?’ ‘What if they don’t appreciate my efforts for bringing up a brand-new topic like this?’

Expressing her heartache towards the pre-stage of creating videos, the YouTube sensation says: “Thinking about all this every time, it crushes your soul, you feel like your heart is slowly sinking, you feel lost at times… There’s so much hate at times that you don’t understand why you are receiving it. ”

She opens up further, sharing her biggest life, lessons in her career – that one can never please its audience at every stage. Likening life to characters like ‘Ranchordas’ and’ Farhan ‘from the film’3 Idiots‘, the YouTuber says: “In real life, we have to be our own Ranchordas”.

“This is no one way to live your life, to seek for people’s approval whether you are good or bad. Keep working on yourself. ”

