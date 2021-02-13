In the face of great danger, about four hundred villages in Uttarakhand need to save Rs 10,000 crore Ten thousand crore required to save 385 villages of Uttarakhand | national

Navigation
In the face of great danger, about four hundred villages in Uttarakhand need to save Rs 10,000 crore
In the face of great danger, about four hundred villages in Uttarakhand need to save Rs 10,000 crore

Uttarakhand 6 in the face of repeated nature’s wrath

The decision to evacuate the five villages was taken on Thursday and money was allocated quickly

#Dehradun: After 2013, 2021 again Uttarakhand 7 again faced natural calamities But a survey by the state government says another 365 villages in Uttarakhand could be affected by nature in the future. And for that he needs 10 thousand crore rupees

State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday allocated Rs 2.36 crore to relocate five of the 365 villages in 12 districts of Uttarakhand that are at risk of disaster. Of the villages facing disaster, the highest number is 129 in Pithoragarh district There are 82 in North Kashi There are 61 villages in Chamoli and 42 disaster prone villages in Bageshwar district There are several villages scattered in several other districts

The decision to evacuate the five villages was taken on Thursday and money was allocated quickly Funds have been allocated for building houses, building a cowshed and relocating villages Earlier, the government had discussed the issue of removing disaster-prone villages But after the recent disasters in Tapoban and Raini, the Uttarakhand government has moved again. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat called on incumbent Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and asked him to evacuate the endangered villages.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:February 13, 2021, 8:23 PM IST

