In the gap of research, entire movies have been made about sex workers, respected IIT students on the international stage. some IIT kharagpur research scholer got prestigious award in Jaipur International film festival for their film | kolkata

#Kolkata: It has been proved once again that passion is not buried under the book any day. The research students of Kharagpur IIT once again proved that they can come back again and again in the midst of hundreds of works with their love and affection. Their first film “Offside” was highly acclaimed at the 25th Calcutta International Film Festival. But the goal of life is not to be overwhelmed by praise, but to learn from him and do better, said Shaon Bagh, the director of the movie. After the success of Offside, a group of researchers has become vocal about various issues that have happened in the society. The goal is to give a message of awareness to the society. To that end, another feather of success has been added to the crown of passion of this research student.

Recently, they were nominated for the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2021 for “Offside” as well as their new film “Pichutan”. The second film made by these students has been nominated as the best film in the special category. Of the more than 2,220 films selected from more than 2,500 films from 65 countries, Sion Dasgupta is one of the most researched students among the entire filmmakers using the latest technology associated with ‘Pichutan’. In discussions with Abhik Bhanj and Jit Majumdar, it was learned that in the backward story, those people of the society who are identified as sex workers in the civilized society. Somewhere in their eyes of pity or hatred. Backwardness goes beyond this conventional notion to teach people to see that it is also a profession. Just like your profession to me and they are a skilled worker associated with that profession.

In addition to the profession that can make them a favorite and like the five professions, they and the professional friends, the relationship can be like me, you ‘back’ with those things that will make you think differently. Director Shawn said, ‘This other Kind of like, the news of the best honor for a movie of other tastes is a lot like open air to them and they got more excited and started working on the next project sitting at home.

Talking about the shooting of ‘Pichutan’, it was learned that the entire movie has been made on mobile and they have made this movie in just 8 hours of shooting. Basically to save time and cost, they shot some scenes of this movie with pedestrians or stopping cars on the road in car scenes. Jit said that this has given a different dimension to their shooting. Who did the cinematography of this movie. These young research students from IIT Khargpur are also carrying a message of ‘other’ awareness to the society through their research work. That message is showing the society the direction of a new path.

