In UP govt’s attempt to boost tourism, Ayodhya gets the biggest pie

To develop Ayodhya as a “world-class tourist attraction”, the UP government in its annual budget presented on Monday, made several provisions for the temple town, including Rs 300 crore allocation for constructing roads leading to the Ram temple. Another Rs 140 crore has been proposed for the “all-round development” of Ayodhya and Rs 101 crore for the upcoming airport, which will be named after Lord Ram – Maryada Purushottam Ram Airport.

“A provision of Rs 300 crore has been made for the construction of approach roads to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ayodhya Dham,” Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said.

Besides developing Suryakund in Ayodhya, the government has proposed to spend another Rs 100 crore for the development and beautification of tourism facilities in Ayodhya.

Speaking to mediapersons after the presentation of the Budget in the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Ayodhya is fast emerging as one of the most preferred tourist places for national as well as international tourists.

“Ayodhya has developed into a new tourist destination of the world and the footfall of tourists is beyond imagination,” Adityanath said.

In a state, which has religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Nemish, Devipatan among others, the focus has been given to develop facilities for pilgrims and for comprehensive development of these places, along with promoting ecological as well as heritage tourism, he added.

The Chief Minister said that since Uttar Pradesh shares borders with seven states, it makes the state “a cultural center of the entire country”.

In the Budget, the government has earmarked Rs 8 crore for the construction of the Uttar Pradesh Tribal Museum in Lucknow and Rs 4 crores for building a museum for freedom fighters in Shahjahanpur.

To boost tourism, Rs 200 crore and another Rs 100 crore have been allocated for the development and beautification of tourism facilities in Chitrakoot and Varanasi, respectively. Also, a provision of Rs 200 crore has been proposed for the Chief Minister Tourism Development Scheme.

Apart from this, a provision of Rs 30 crore has been made in the Budget for site development in Vindhyachal and Naimisharanya.

In view of the centenary year of the Chauri-Chaura incident, Rs 15 crore has been allocated for year-round celebration of Chauri-Chaura Shatabadi Mahotsava, Khanna said.

All these development works in the state will be executed keeping its ancient culture and mythological significance intact, the Finance Minister said.

Meanwhile, the government has also set a target to increase the forest cover 15 per cent by 2030.

“The target is to plant 30 crore saplings in the year 2021 and 35 crore saplings to be planted in the year 2022. A provision of Rs 600 crore has been made for the Rajya Pratikaratmak Vanropan Yojana,” the minister added.