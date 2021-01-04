INAUGURATION OF ADULT IMMUNIZATION CLINIC

We all know that vaccination is recommended throughout life to prevent infectious diseases and mortality due to infections. Vaccines for adults can lower the chances of getting certain diseases and are recommended on the basis of various factors like age, prior vaccinations, health conditions, lifestyle, occupation and travel. A timely prevention is better than treatment for any disease and vaccines are arguably one of the most important life saving public health interventions of all time.

Adult vaccination is an important issue in India where there is a high incidence of adult infective diseases which are preventable by vaccination and with the increasing number of elderly people, adult vaccination has become even more relevant. Unfortunately, the picture is quite different when it comes to vaccination of the adult population. The main barriers for adult immunization are low rate of public awareness, lack of specialized vaccination centres in hospitals and inadequate training of staff for patient counseling. A substantial improvement and increase in adult vaccination are needed to reduce the health consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases among adults therefore, immunization is the prime mode of prevention. The success of adult immunization depends mainly on increased awareness among the public and healthcare professionals along with a concerted effort to establish a concept of adult vaccination centre. With the above in view, Ruby General Hospital and Pfizer Ltd has introduced an ‘Adult Immunization Clinic’ and it has been inaugurated on 4th of January, 2020 for a better public understanding of the seriousness of vaccine preventable diseases and the benefits of adult vaccination and also increase the demand for adult vaccination by improving provider and public awareness. Physicians will be available for consultation from Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm. The available vaccinations are as follows :