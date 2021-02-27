Inauguration of Mini Market – Fashion and Lifestyle Expo 2021 at City Center Mall Siliguri

A unique Mini Market – Fashion and Lifestyle Expo 2021 was inaugurated on Friday 26th February at City Centre Mall, Siliguri. The day-one of the Expo witnessed high footfall. People from different parts of Siliguri and North Bengal visited the Mall to experience the exhibition. The exhibition aims at promoting the art and culture of different parts of the country.

The Fashion and Lifestyle Expo 2021 is being held from 26th February 2021 to 17th March 2021 from 11AM to 9PM. It is a 20Day-long Expo which is being organized by Mini Market in Siliguri. The Education Partner for this Expo is JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Siliguri.

The Exhibitor Categories at Fashion and Lifestyle Expo 2021 are: Leather Bags, Artificial Jewellery, Designer Dresses, Lucknowi Kurtis, Bhagalpuri Sarees, Kashmiri Shawl and Dresses, Punjabi Jutti, Carpets & Home Decor, to name a few.

Snigdha Dutta, Organizer of Mini Market Fashion and Lifestyle Expo 2021, said, “We are really excited to organize this Expo here in Siliguri. North Bengal has always been a place for new fashion and trends. People love to try and enjoy the current trends. We are hopeful that people of this region would like the Expo. There are several categories to choose from which includes Leather Bags, Artificial Jewellery, Designer Dresses, Lucknowi Kurtis, Bhagalpuri Sarees, Kashmiri Shawl and Dresses, Punjabi Jutti, Carpets & Home Decor, to name a few.”

Snigdha Dutta said, “I also thank City Centre Mall for this opportunity. We are looking forward to this mega Expo. We would also be organizing such Expos in coming days in other parts of the state.”

As it is being organized in City Center Mall which is located in the heart of Siliguri, the Mini Market – Fashion and Lifestyle Expo 2021 expects high footfall. City Center is a shopping hotspot for all generations with a footfall of over 20 thousand on a daily basis. It is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the entire region.