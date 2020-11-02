Indeed kickstarts Hiring Week in India, connects job seekers with top jobs

Indeed, the world’s No.1 job site kickstarted its weeklong hiring initiative – Top Jobs in India, today. Organized between 2nd and 6th November, this program will give job seekers access to exclusive leader sessions and open job positions from some of India’s leading companies.



The pandemic has hit economies across the world resulting in widespread layoffs and disrupting employment levels across the globe. However, as economic activity begins to see green shoots, so does hiring.



Commenting on the initiative, Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com said, “At Indeed, our singular focus is to help people get jobs. This mission has taken on renewed meaning in this pandemic, and The Hiring Week is our conscious effort to help put as many people back to work. Indeed data validates these efforts revealing an increase in hiring activity across sectors like healthcare, education and e-commerce. We encourage aspiring talent to make every use of this platform to identify the right opportunities and prepare themselves to be hired for jobs of the future.”



The Week will host top companies in India, including Capgemini, VMWare, Credit Suisse, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Jubilant FoodWorks who are actively hiring now. Job seekers will be able to hear from top leaders at these companies about their organization culture, roles that these companies are actively hiring for, changes in the recruitment process due to the pandemic, and skill sets that these companies look for in their potential employees.