Independent Musicians need Institutional support to sustain themselves post pandemic says Tarun Bhattacharya

Doyen of Indian Classical music, Santoor MaestroTarun Bhattacharya has urged support towards the independent musicians to overcome this crisis post pandemic as the unlock process gains momentum. As a senior statesman of the music industry in India, Tarun Bhattacharya said in statement that the independent musicians need monetary incentives in form of minimum monthly maintenance for those independent musicians, Health Insurance for those who qualify, Bank Loan to a maximum of 2 Lakhs with a moratorium of 1 year on repayment. This can facilitate equipment for online classes that these musicians to help them sustain themselves and gainfully earn as well, I believe that an immediate creation of a corpus fund for such independent musicians is mandatory.”

“I feel equally responsible for them as much I do for myself, we are all facing a very uncertain future as how long it will take for normalcy to return is anybody’s guess, also with economy in such a bad shape globally sponsorship shall be also be hard to find and audience will take time to get back to usual practice of flocking to auditoriums or enclosed places. I personally and many other established stars of the music industry have contributed but institutional support is the need of the hour and we cannot close our eyes to the dire straits independent musicians who are mainly accompanists, play in restaurants, hotels, marriage or other ceremonies and get together are facing at present. Big established names are able to sustain but I am deeply concerned about those who are unknown almost faceless musicians who are unable to sustain themselves and their families.

“Musicians and performers have always stood beside the society and Governments in times of difficulties and now it is their turn to show solidarity and Governments must come forth with relief packages for musicians,” concluded Maestro Tarun Bhattacharya