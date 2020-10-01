India and Australia further strengthens their partnership on Vocational Education and Training (VET) in India and Australia

In an endeavor to support Vocational Education and Training (VET) in India and Australia, the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr. MahendraNath Pandey and Mr. Barry O’Farrell, Australian High Commissioner, today organized a virtual meeting to operationalize & implementCooperation in VET to promote development of occupational standards in priority industry sectors. This was in line with the joint participation of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Australia in the India-Australia Leaders’ Virtual Summit held on 4thJune, 2020.