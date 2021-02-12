Navigation
India China FaceOff The Chinese army withdraws more than 200 tanks from LAC | national
#Srinagar: China has maintained tensions with India over the last nine months along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. In the meanwhile, the Chinese army surprised everyone again with its own movements After talks between the two countries, China is now rapidly retreating from the Line of Control. As part of the deal, Chinese and Indian forces withdrew from the north and south shores of Pangong Lake on Wednesday morning. Both countries are determined to maintain peace in the region. It is learned that Chinese forces have removed more than 200 tanks from the area in just two days.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament on Thursday that an agreement had been reached with China to withdraw troops north and south of Pangong Lake. He said the agreement would not affect the movement of Indian troops. He said the two sides would withdraw troops in their favor in accordance with an agreement with China in the Pangong Lake area to withdraw troops.

This success was achieved after a nine-month blockade on the border. In a statement to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the defense minister said there were some pending issues regarding army deployment and patrol along the Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh, which would be discussed later.

Meanwhile, a video shared by the Indian Army showed three Chinese People’s Liberation Army tanks and one Indian Army tank being withdrawn from the south coast of Pangong Lake. Besides, brief footage of the meeting between the troops of the two sides has also come up. According to sources, the process of removing tanks and other armored military equipment from certain conflict zones is nearing completion, while troops are being withdrawn from the north coast of the lake.

Note that for the last nine months, there has been a stalemate between the two countries on the eastern Ladakh border. To end this stalemate, the two sides have held multiple talks at the military and diplomatic levels since September 2020.

Published by:Pooja Basu

First published:February 12, 2021, 9:26 AM IST

