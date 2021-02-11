India-China moving tanks from Ladakh, Rajnath Singh talks about important agreement Indian and Chinese tanks move back as part of complete disengagement | national

Navigation
Indian and Chinese tanks move back as part of complete disengagement

News agency ANI 7 tweeted a video of the Indian Army It shows the two countries slowly moving tanks and armored vehicles from the southern shores of Pangong Lake.

#NewDelhi: India and China began removing military stockpiles from eastern Ladakh on Wednesday News agency ANI 7 tweeted a video of the Indian Army on Thursday It shows the two countries slowly moving tanks and armored vehicles from the southern shores of Pangong Lake.

It is safe to say that the ice of relations between the two countries may have begun to melt by looking at the “disengagement from the front” to reduce tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. In a statement issued yesterday, China’s defense ministry confirmed the removal of the two countries’ military stockpiles from eastern Ladakh. It is learned that the two countries have reached this decision on the basis of a meeting at the commander level of the ninth round of bilateral talks. The Indian Army is moving north of Pangong Lake towards Finger 3. China, on the other hand, is moving their army fingers to 6 points


Standing in Parliament on Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, “India is moving towards an important agreement with China to withdraw troops from the north and south shores of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. We want to make sure that India does not lose anything in this negotiation. From April 2020, any structure built by both sides in the North and South Coast areas will be removed and the lands will be reclaimed.

On this day, Rajnath Singh also praised the Indian Army He said the way the country’s soldiers had performed their duties in the cold of Ladakh showed that they were steadfast in their duty to the country and that the Indian Army was ready to defend the country in any situation.

Published by:Subhapam Saha

First published:February 11, 2021, 8:23 PM IST

