India relies on Narendra Modi to call for vaccine | Trudeau-and-pm-Modi-discussed-vaccines coronavirus-latest-news

#NewDelhi: The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for a coronavirus vaccine. Modi also said in the tweet that he hoped the two countries would continue to support climate change and economic recovery. The Prime Minister of Canada also tweeted about the phone call. Delhi reacts sharply to Canadian PM’s concerns over ongoing peasant movement in India. This indicates the deterioration of relations between the two countries. However, many are hoping that the phone conversation between the Prime Ministers of the two countries will improve. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that Delhi would do its utmost to supply Canada with the expected vaccine. Later, the Prime Minister of Canada said in another tweet that he had positive discussions with the Indian Prime Minister on a number of important issues. They also agreed to maintain contact with each other.

Was happy to receive a call from my friend UstJustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery.

According to Indian officials, Canada wants to get the AstraZeneca vaccine developed by the Serum Institute. The vaccine will be provided subject to approval by the Ottawa Drug Control Authority, they said. Variety Pharmaceuticals, a Canadian company, is working with Serum to import the drug. Pfizer and Modern vaccines are currently being used in Canada’s immunization program. However, Trudeau’s government has been under fire for the past few weeks due to a shortage of vaccines. Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made negative remarks about the country’s peasant movement. Following his remarks, the Indian Foreign Ministry summoned the Canadian High Commissioner. He was well aware that India did not like the Canadian Prime Minister’s remarks at all. This is expected to have a detrimental effect on diplomatic relations between the two countries

Published by:Simli Dasgupta First published:February 11, 2021, 6:18 PM IST

