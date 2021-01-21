India sent the First Dose of 20 Lakh Covishield Vaccine to Bangladesh

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 21st, 2021: A gift of friendship. The vaccine finally had reached Bangladesh from India. Reportedly, on Thursday morning, the first dose of 20 lakh of Covishield vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) was sent from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport by a special Air India flight for Bangladesh: reaching Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport at 11am. Shortly after that, In External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar took to twitter and tweeted this “VaccineMaitri” will ensure the strengthening of Indo-Bangladesh relationship. After reaching to the airport, the vaccines were brought to EPI Archives of Jagaon Industrial Area with the help of air conditioned truck. Indian High Commissioner of Dhaka, Vijay Doraiswami handed over this gift to the Foreign Minister and Health Minster of Bangladesh. Apparently, the Health Department of Bangladesh is about to launch a nationwide vaccination program from the first week of February. For now, over 60 million people under the age of 18 and pregnant women won’t be getting inoculated. In Bangladesh, the price of Covishield is 340 rupees.

Touchdown in Dhaka.#VaccineMaitri reaffirms the highest priority accorded by India to relations with Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/QschnQRGL2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 21, 2021