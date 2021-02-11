indian-army-drills-dog-squad-to-sniff-out-covid-infections, Indian Army dog-forces will catch coronary infections in a few seconds by sniffing! | national

Dogs of this breed can detect coronavirus infection by smelling sweat or urine samples.

#NewDelhi: Every country has been working together since Corona gave its head. From that source, different breeds of dogs were trained in different countries of the world to detect this deadly virus. This training is already successful in Germany and Finland. This time India was added to the list. In this case, the dogs of the Indian Army are catching the corona in a few seconds after sniffing the sample. Let’s find out in detail!

In this case, two classes of dogs of Chippiparai and Cocker Spaniels have been trained by the Indian Army. According to military sources, Mani, Jaya and Caspar are still infected in 95 percent of the cases. The training has been going on since September last year.

In this regard, Colonel Surender Saini, Army Dog Trainer, said that several countries around the world have started such training so that coronavirus can be detected at airports or in populated areas with the help of trained dogs! And the Indian Army is very successful in this goal.

About eight dogs have been trained in a camp in northern India. In this case, corona can be easily detected in the remote and remote deserts of the country. The movement of the infection can be detected in a few seconds without any test. Medical care in remote and inaccessible deserts is weak, so Corona has to come elsewhere for tests. Infections can spread in the middle. This time the army will be able to prevent that danger.

According to military sources, the dogs have so far tested more than 3,000 specimens. In this case, the team of specially trained dogs was able to identify 22 positive patients out of 607 samples in the Delhi transit camp. It is not difficult to see from this example that their triumph will continue in the future.



As seen in the picture, an army soldier is sitting with a military dog ​​after PPE. One of the army hospitals in Delhi is running a test to detect the infection!

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:February 11, 2021, 1:51 PM IST

