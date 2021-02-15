Indian Army trains special mountain warriors in Gulmarg | national

The HOS trains at least 540 soldiers a year. The focus of this training is on military skiing, which helps in patrolling post-movement and snow-covered areas.

#Srinagar: Pakistan to the west and China to the north. In the last few months, India’s tensions with two enemy countries have increased a lot. Nine months stand off in Ladakh. Even if the Chinese army starts to move, they cannot be trusted. The Indian Army is keeping an eye on China. On the other hand, Pakistan continues to try to infiltrate militants every day. India shares a few thousand kilometers of border with these two countries, much of which is covered by rugged mountainous terrain. There have been several proposals to create a special mountain corps with mountain wars in mind, but it has not worked. But recently the Indian Army has made special preparations at Gulmarg High Altitude Training School.

According to army officials, the troops are being trained in new tactics with the latest shaped equipment for successful rescue operations in challenging snowfields. Soldiers are trained to ensure smooth operation in extremely harsh weather. So far two courses are offered at HOS, one being the Winter War Series, under which basic and advanced courses are offered. Also includes basic and advanced courses.

The HOS trains at least 540 soldiers a year. The focus of this training is on military skiing, which helps in patrolling post-movement and snow-covered areas. They were trained to ski with a weight of 20 kg on their backs. Training is also given to navigate the 80 degree slope. As a result, they will have no problem observing any area, no matter how much snow falls. A few months ago, a report from the Chinese military said that India had the most advanced mountain fighters in the world.

This force is capable of conducting covert operations even in difficult situations. China did not dare to go too far with these hill warriors in mind. The Indian Army has kept it a secret. The force includes Tibetans in large numbers, as well as troops from different parts of India. The Tibetan army is given special importance because of its special affinity with the mountains.

