Indian law must be obeyed, otherwise an Indian Twitter official may be arrested national

#NewDelhi: The official in charge of Twitter in India could be arrested whenever. The Center claims that in order to work in India, one must abide by Indian law and ban Twitter accounts that provide misleading information about the agrarian movement and agrarian law. Otherwise, the Indian government will follow the legal path.

The bitterness has been exacerbated by the recent disobedience of a notice sent by the Indian government under the IT Act (69A). On Wednesday, the center told Twitter in strong language that if you want to work in this country, you have to act according to the laws of this country. Besides, the all-out promotion of the local account called Ku also started. Union ministers have also started exchanging misuse of information.

The Center claims that many tweets about the agrarian movement have given the wrong message. 116 Twitter accounts containing such misinformation should be banned. But Twitter says banning accounts in this way is anti-democratic. They can block certain tweets, or impose temporary bans on the account, but they do not want to permanently block a person’s Twitter account at the behest of the government. Besides, Twitter is claiming that they will take care so that the law is not violated. They will also prevent the creation of hashtags that can create social unrest. New guidelines will be created.

According to the government, Twitter can create its own guidelines. But if a commercial company wants to operate in India, it has to abide by Indian law.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 11, 2021, 11:22 AM IST

