Indian Medical Association donated 1000 PPE Kit and 3500Ltr. Sanitizer to Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim
Indian Medical Association donated 1000 PPE Kit and 3500Ltr. Sanitizer to Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim

Last Saturday (22/06/2020), Dr Shantanu Sen, eminent doctor, Member of Rajya Sabha and State Secretary of Indian Medical Association handed over 1000 PPP kits and 3500 litres of sanitizer to Janab Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators, Calcutta Municipality. The programme was also graced by Baiswanor Chattopadhyay, Commissioner of Calcutta Municipality Shri Binod Kumar, Debanjan Dev and other eminent officials of the Municipality. The initiative has been co-sponsored by the All Bengal Co-workers Association.

