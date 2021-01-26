INDIA’S NEXT SUSHRUTA – MEDTRONIC INDIA’S CASE BASED COMPETITION FOR RESIDENT DOCTORS CULMINATES IN GRAND FINALE

India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned

subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), concluded the grand finale of India’s Next

Sushruta (INS), a case study competition targeted towards postgraduates and super-

specialty students in the field of surgery. The concluding round saw finalists competing

for the top three spots with a chance to take part in an international clinical observership

at a Medtronic Innovation center. The finale saw Dr. Usha H., MCh Surgical Oncology

from Kidwai memorial institute of oncology, Bangalore win over the jury with her

presentation to clinch the title of India’s Next Sushruta. Dr. Souvik Paul, DNB Surgical

Gastroenterology from BLK Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi was adjudged the 1 st

runner up, while Dr. Nitesh Kumar, MS Urology from Osmania Medical College,

Hyderabad took the 2 nd runner up place.

Named after the father of early surgery, Sushruta, India’s Next Sushruta is a one of a

kind industry-academia program in the med-tech space in India. The competition saw

participation from across specialties including general surgery, gastro and oncology.

The multi-stage academic contest was administered in partnership with Docplexus, who

executed the program spanning 80 cities and conducted quantitative quizzes and

abstract submissions on their platform.

“At Medtronic, we are committed to transforming healthcare, but we know we can’t do it

alone. As global healthcare evolves, it is our responsibility as partners to evolve with it.

India’s Next Sushruta is a unique opportunity for young doctors from multiple medical

schools and disciplines to come together to present their views to address health issues

plaguing the country and gives these medical students to gain skills and experience

thinking outside the box while continuing their education,” said Madan Krishnan, vice

president & managing director, India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd. “Through this program we

hope to address prevalent capacity and awareness barriers along with increasing

patient access to various therapies in the future. We are thrilled with the opportunity to

engage with young resident doctors and Heads of Departments of these medical

institutes.”

The grand finale of INS involved 20-minute case presentations by the top ten finalists

judged by a panel comprising of experts from major institutes:

 Dr. Avanish Saklani, associate professor robotic lead colorectal, Tata Memorial

Center, Mumbai

 Dr. Abhay Dalvi, professor & unit head, Dept. of Surgery, KEM Hospital, Mumbai

 Dr. Anil Aggarwal, director, professor & head, Dept. of Gastrointestinal Surgery,

GB Pant Hospital, Delhi

 Dr. S Sudhindran, professor & chief transplant surgeon, Dept. of Gastrointestinal

Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Kochi

 Dr. SVS Deo, professor & head, Surgical Oncology, AIIMS Delhi

 Dr. Madhabananda Kar, professor & head, Dept. of Surgical Oncology, AIIMS

Bhubaneswar

Raising adequate awareness about disease and therapy areas coupled with skill

development to achieve technology adoption is the long-term objective of INS.

Consequently, from among the top 10 finalists, the final 7 have been selected to

participate in proctorship programs in India.