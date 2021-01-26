INDIA’S NEXT SUSHRUTA – MEDTRONIC INDIA’S CASE BASED COMPETITION FOR RESIDENT DOCTORS CULMINATES IN GRAND FINALE

India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), concluded the grand finale of India’s Next
Sushruta (INS), a case study competition targeted towards postgraduates and super-
specialty students in the field of surgery. The concluding round saw finalists competing
for the top three spots with a chance to take part in an international clinical observership
at a Medtronic Innovation center. The finale saw Dr. Usha H., MCh Surgical Oncology
from Kidwai memorial institute of oncology, Bangalore win over the jury with her
presentation to clinch the title of India’s Next Sushruta. Dr. Souvik Paul, DNB Surgical
Gastroenterology from BLK Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi was adjudged the 1 st
runner up, while Dr. Nitesh Kumar, MS Urology from Osmania Medical College,
Hyderabad took the 2 nd runner up place.
Named after the father of early surgery, Sushruta, India’s Next Sushruta is a one of a
kind industry-academia program in the med-tech space in India. The competition saw
participation from across specialties including general surgery, gastro and oncology.
The multi-stage academic contest was administered in partnership with Docplexus, who
executed the program spanning 80 cities and conducted quantitative quizzes and
abstract submissions on their platform.
“At Medtronic, we are committed to transforming healthcare, but we know we can’t do it
alone. As global healthcare evolves, it is our responsibility as partners to evolve with it.
India’s Next Sushruta is a unique opportunity for young doctors from multiple medical
schools and disciplines to come together to present their views to address health issues
plaguing the country and gives these medical students to gain skills and experience
thinking outside the box while continuing their education,” said Madan Krishnan, vice
president & managing director, India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd. “Through this program we
hope to address prevalent capacity and awareness barriers along with increasing
patient access to various therapies in the future. We are thrilled with the opportunity to
engage with young resident doctors and Heads of Departments of these medical
institutes.”
The grand finale of INS involved 20-minute case presentations by the top ten finalists
judged by a panel comprising of experts from major institutes:
Dr. Avanish Saklani, associate professor robotic lead colorectal, Tata Memorial
Center, Mumbai
Dr. Abhay Dalvi, professor & unit head, Dept. of Surgery, KEM Hospital, Mumbai
Dr. Anil Aggarwal, director, professor & head, Dept. of Gastrointestinal Surgery,
GB Pant Hospital, Delhi
Dr. S Sudhindran, professor & chief transplant surgeon, Dept. of Gastrointestinal
Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Kochi
Dr. SVS Deo, professor & head, Surgical Oncology, AIIMS Delhi
Dr. Madhabananda Kar, professor & head, Dept. of Surgical Oncology, AIIMS
Bhubaneswar
Raising adequate awareness about disease and therapy areas coupled with skill
development to achieve technology adoption is the long-term objective of INS.
Consequently, from among the top 10 finalists, the final 7 have been selected to
participate in proctorship programs in India.