India’s sweetheart who quit it all: Bhagyashree’s life in pictures

Actor Bhagyashree became an overnight star with her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. The 1989 film had her play a docile Suman opposite the rebellious Prem, played by a young Salman Khan. The love story created quite a stir and the Sooraj Barjatya directorial continues to be an iconic romantic film.

While many hoped to see Bhagyashree in more films, the actor chose to get married and leave the industry soon. However, she is now ready to get back in the game as she gears up for the release of her comeback films Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut, and Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

As On Bhagyashree’s 52nd birthday, here’s looking back at her life and career.