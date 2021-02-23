Navigation
India’s sweetheart who quit it all: Bhagyashree’s life in pictures
National News

India’s sweetheart who quit it all: Bhagyashree’s life in pictures

1 min read


Actor Bhagyashree became an overnight star with her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. The 1989 film had her play a docile Suman opposite the rebellious Prem, played by a young Salman Khan. The love story created quite a stir and the Sooraj Barjatya directorial continues to be an iconic romantic film.

While many hoped to see Bhagyashree in more films, the actor chose to get married and leave the industry soon. However, she is now ready to get back in the game as she gears up for the release of her comeback films Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut, and Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

As On Bhagyashree’s 52nd birthday, here’s looking back at her life and career.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: