INK FOREVER with their new branch for tattoo lovers

By Trisha saha

A good news for the tattoo lover their very own tattoo parlor INK FOREVER come up with their 2nd branch of their tattoo parlor in New Alipore. Actor Sourav Das inaugurated the new tattoo parlor at New Alipore on 17th January along with actor Dipanjan Basak and actor Rajdeep Sarkar. The owner of this parlor is Mr. Sarbajit Ghosal and the co-owner is Mr. Tamajit Ghosal.

About tattoo making the owner Sarabjit said that “ I choose this profession because for me tattoo making is an art and our body is a canvas for me. Like how a painter paint all their drawing in the canvas same for me the body is a canvas and I can paint anything in the body. I also have a lots of tattoo in my body. Now a day there are many youth who were attracted to tattoo and want to make one but because of their parents they can’t but parents need to understand this society needs to understand that tattoo making or tattoo is an art which need to be appreciated. We do tattoo only to those customers whose age is above 18 + .”

On this the co-owner and Sarabjit brother Tamajit said that “ as like my big brother I also love tattoos and I also think that the society need to change their mind about tattoo and tattoo making. I also have lots of tattoo in my body and I think it’s an art that’s why I am supporting my brother in this profession.”

About this actor Sourav Das said that “ I also want to make tattoo but because of my shoot I was not able to make any but in the future I want to make one.”

There anyone can make tattoo with their own design or the parlor also have their own catalogue they can also choose any design from the catalogue but there is only one condition and the condition is the customer need to be adult they need to be above 18 +.