Innovative steps to raise awareness, Madhya Pradesh police took the vaccine in the guise of Yamraj! | Indore Cop Dresses up as ‘Yamraj’ While Getting Covid-19 Vaccine to Spread Awareness | national

# Bhopal: Eighteen blows to the tiger and thirty-six blows to the police! This proverb proves that the common man does not have a big difference between the police and the messenger! The fact that the crowd of high-ranking police officers is as frightened as Yamraj is not a big unknown!

But unless you add one more incident to Halfil as a touch, it’s not a killing virus! If it touches the body, then how many blows, it can not be calculated! But the general public’s confusion about the corona vaccine has not yet subsided. Many are reluctant to get vaccinated! Their idea is that a healthy body will be busy pushing the side effects of the vaccine! This time he came forward to free the people from that misconception, to free them from corona, to raise awareness. He is a terrible policeman like Yam! Yamraj’s Saje Korona vaccine proved that what should be done if you want to throw a thorn in the south door!

A tweet from ANI media recently informed us about this incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The photo with the post shows a policeman in a black-and-gold Zarida costume, with a crown of horns on his head and a hammer on his shoulder, wearing goggles over his eyes, in a Yamraj outfit. He is being vaccinated by a health worker. However, it is an initiative of a police station, what is the name of the vaccinated policeman, all the information has not been released!

Madhya Pradesh: Donning the garb of ‘Yamraj’, a policeman took COVID-19 vaccine in Indore yesterday to spread the message that every frontline worker should take COVID-19 vaccine when their turn comes. pic.twitter.com/61rVcOkMmX – ANI ()ANI) February 11, 2021

However, this is not the first time that the police of Yamraj’s country have caught him. It has been observed that in order to increase the awareness about coronavirus, the policemen are patrolling the country from time to time. The first instance of this came to light in April last year. At that time a difficult lockdown was going on all over the country. The people of the country are having trouble getting used to it since it has just started. In this situation, policemen dressed as Yamraj and Yamdoot were seen patrolling in a van in Bangalore. The statement is very clear – if you break the rules on the way out, you will have to fall into the clutches of Yamraj!

First published:February 11, 2021, 9:49 PM IST

First published:

