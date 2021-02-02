Instructions to prepare booths, fast state voting day announcement? Election Dates to be Announced in West Bengal | kolkata

#Kolkata: What is going to be announced soon on the day of the state assembly elections? This was indicated by the Chief Electoral Officer of the state in a meeting with the district magistrates

On this day, the CEO’s office called a meeting with all the district governors of the state through video conference. There, booths have been instructed to be set up for voting It has also been directed to send a list of what is required for setting up a booth The district magistrates have been directed to send the list to the CEO’s office by February 10.

From this, the political circles estimate that the commission has started to make final preparations for holding elections in the state Election day may be announced on any day That is why the booths were ordered to be set up quickly

The full bench of the Election Commission has already returned from the state Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Kumar Aurora also held meetings with police-administration officials. Since the opposition has a lot of complaints about the law and order situation in the state, the commission may try to handle the law and order situation in the state by announcing the date of early elections.

Somraj Bandopadhyay

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:February 2, 2021, 8:16 PM IST

