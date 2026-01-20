Home

10 best places to visit in Jordan that should be on every travellers bucket list

Travelling to Jordan? Here are 10 of the best places that you shouldn't miss.

10 best places to visit in Jordan that should be on every traveller’s bucket list

Petra

Wadi Rum

Dead Sea

Amman

Jerash

Aqaba

Mount Nebo

Dana Biosphere Reserve

Madaba

Ajloun Castle

Want to travel to an ancient land that seamlessly blends dramatic landscapes and hospitality? Then Jordan is the place for you. From rose-red cities, vast deserts to healing water, the country offers experiences unlike anywhere else in the Middle East. So whether you are interested in history, you are an adventure seeker or a spiritual traveller, Jordan has something unforgettable to offer. Here are 10 must-visit places in Jordan that deserve a spot on your travel list.One of the most iconic attractions and a UNESCO World Heritage site, Petra is carved directly into pink sandstone cliffs. This ancient Nabataean city leaves visitors stunned with its structures, like the Treasury Al-Khazneh and the Monastery. Walking through the narrow Siq and seeing Petra open up is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.Known for its red dunes and rock formations, Wadi Rum looks out of the world. Giving you a full desert experience, it has Jeep safaris, camel rides and overnight stays in Bedouin camps, allowing visitors to experience the desert’s beauty under star-filled skies.Known as the lowest point on earth, this place is famous for its high salt content, which lets you float effortlessly. Its mineral-rich mud is believed to have healing properties, making it a relaxing and unique stop.Jordan’s capital, Amman, blends modern life with history. Visit the Citadel, the Roman Theatre, bustling souks and trendy cafes to understand the city’s vibrant character.Famously known as the “Pompeii of the East,” Jerash is one of the best-preserved Roman cities outside Italy. It has collonaded streets, temples and amphitheaters that offer a fascinating glimpse into Roman life.Aqaba is Jordan’s coastal gem on the Red Sea. It is famous for crystal-clear waters, coral reefs and colourful marine life, making it ideal for snorkeling and diving.Mount Nebo is believed to be the place where Prophet Moses saw the Promised Land. From the top, visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea.For nature lovers, Dana Biosphere Reserve offers hiking trails, wildlife and stunning landscapes. It is Jordan’s largest nature reserve and a haven for ecotourism.Madaba is known for its ancient mosaics, especially the Madaba Map. The town has a peaceful, cultural charm.This place was built in the 12th century. Ajloun Castle offers insight into Islamic military architecture and provides breathtaking views of northern Jordan’s green hills. From ancient wonders to natural beauty, Jordan is a destination that leaves travelers inspired and eager to return.