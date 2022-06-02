11 competitors are representing India in South Korea; To learn together and enhance skills for WorldSkills 2022

To inculcate peer learning and improve competitiveness, India has sent 11 trainees to South Korea to participate in the Korea Skills Transfer for Aspiring Regions (K-STAR) Capacity-building Program for Skills Competition organised by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK). The program started on 23 May 2022 and will go on till 3 June 2022 at the Global Institute for Transferring Skills (GIFTS) of HRDK, Republic of Korea.

The capacity-building program aims at enhancing the skills and competencies of participants who are preparing for WorldSkills Shanghai, which is scheduled to take place in October 2022. K-STAR provides a unique opportunity for Indian students to receive skill training as per international standards and inch closer to winning at WorldSkills, the global benchmark for skill competitions that brings together participants from over 65 countries.

Indian trainees have been chosen based on the outcome of multiple selection tests conducted among the gold, silver, and bronze medal winners of the IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition. They are also being accompanied by experts, who are either from the industry and academia or have extensive knowledge and experience in their respective trades. The said 11 trainees (see profiles in annexure below) are representing nine skills, including two team skills—Mechatronics and Mobile Robotics, with one expert for each skill.

The advent of Industry 4.0 and the evolution of technology, especially with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, have opened new doors for learners as well as the industry to explore new-age skills. Keeping this in mind, India has sent trainees who excel in skills such as 3D Digital Game Art, Electrical Installation, Mobile Robotics, and Mechatronics. The competitors are undergoing module-wise concept training, gaining knowledge on the WorldSkills marking scheme and insights from industry experts of India as well as South Korea. The workshops are being held at multiple locations including Samsung Electronics Digital City Suwon, Korea Polytechnics Pohang Campus, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Osan University. All COVID-19 protocols are being strictly followed.

Importance of WorldSkills

WorldSkills Competition is the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in the world, reflecting the benchmarks of the global industry. The Shanghai leg, which will be its 46th edition, will bring together more than 1,400 young professionals, representing over 65 countries and competing in more than 60 skills.



Since its inception in 1950, WorldSkills has built an impressive presence on the world stage of vocational education and training, demonstrating global excellence in skills through its skills competitions. It is constantly working to raise the skills standards around the world to help create greater equality of economic opportunity for all countries and regions, organizations, and individuals. It also aims at raising ambition and opportunity in vocational education and training for young people, employers, and societies.

India’s Preparations

The Indian contingent will represent the country at WorldSkills Shanghai 2022. The participants will be selected from the winners of IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition, where more than 500 candidates participated in as many as 54 skills. India also showcased its best performance in the previous edition of WorldSkills 2019 held in Kazan, Russia by winning one gold and silver medals each, two bronze medals and 15 Medallions of Excellence. It ranked 13 among 63 countries that participated in the global event.

Skill competitions have always been a force multiplier in India’s mission to train its youth in globally-relevant skills. It plays a vital role in helping the youth become more employable by inculcating soft skills such as teamwork, communication, problem-solving and time management. These competitions also offer the youth a unique opportunity to see up close the best professionals in their field and raise their standards to a global level. From the perspective of making skills aspirational, skill competitions raise awareness among children, parents, trainers, educators and employers about the vast scope skills offer in shaping the future careers and successes, and fuelling the economic development of a nation.

***

About National Skill Development Corporation

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, is a unique Public-Private Partnership (PPP) that aims to catalyse the creation of quality vocational training ecosystem in India. Since inception in 2010, NSDC has trained over 3 crore people through its collaboration with 600+ training partners and over 11,000 training centres spread across 600+ districts in the country. NSDC has established 36 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and implements the Government’s flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others.

About WorldSkills India

NSDC, with the guidance of MSDE, leads India’s participation at WorldSkills every two years and other global skills competitions. It also organises IndiaSkills Competition at the regional and national levels in the country. Skilled youth from various states/ UTs compete in their respective skills. The winners of IndiaSkills undergo training and participate in several development programs for a year to prepare for WorldSkills. NSDC aims to enrich the lives of the youth and empower them through IndiaSkills and WorldSkills Competitions.