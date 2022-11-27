20+ best early Cyber Monday 2022 vacuum deals from Roomba, Shark and more

Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday early sales are already here. If you’re planning to invest in a new vacuum or update your home-cleaning regimen, or do the same as a gift for someone else, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Walmart are offering notable discounts. Some of these sales run through the end of the week, aka Cyber Week.

To help you make the most of your shopping, we compiled some of the best Cyber Monday deals and sales on vacuums that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 vacuum deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 3,605 reviews at Walmart

This cordless stick vacuum from Inse is lightweight at just over 3 pounds and has up to 45 minutes of runtime on one charge. The vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99% of fine particles and can work on hardwood floors, low carpeting and tiles, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average from 845 reviews at Best Buy

This cordless vacuum from Dyson optimizes suction and runtime based on floor type and debris level, according to the brand, and has a laser that illuminates any microscopic dust. It has an LCD screen and offers up to 60 minutes of runtime.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 148 reviews at Target

Dyson’s most lightweight vacuum at just under 5 pounds, the V12 Detect Slim uses laser technology to show hidden dust on hard floors, optimizes suction strength and runtime based on the dirt level and is ideal if you have pets thanks to its hair detangling technology, according to the brand. It has up to 60 minutes of runtime and an LCD screen to indicate performance, remaining runtime, filter maintenance, blockage information and more.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average review from 4,236 reviews at Best Buy

Ideal for picking up pet hair, according to the brand, this cordless, lightweight stick option from Dyson has up to 40 minutes of runtime and can clean all floor types. It comes with a wall-mounted docking station and a crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

4.3 -star average rating from 20,548 reviews on Amazon

This spot cleaner can lift and remove spills and messes from carpet and upholstery using powerful suction and the included cleaning solution, says Hoover. In addition to being portable at under 9 pounds, the device has a dual-tank design that keeps clean and dirty water separate, which can help make replacing, rinsing out and cleaning the tanks easier, says the brand. The carpet cleaner also comes with a furniture tool attachment and a 5-foot hose for hard-to-reach areas.

Lowest price ever

4.3-star average rating from 9,924 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum learns your home’s layout and creates a smart map so you can direct it to clean any room, says Roomba. It has an edge-sweeping brush and dual multi-surface rubber rollers that can adjust to different floor types.

4.5-star average rating from 2,685 reviews at Best Buy

The Roomba i7+ has a Smart Mapping function you can use to control where it cleans and when. It self-empties for up to 60 days, according to the brand, and it has with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes to avoid a tangled mess of hair and a High-Efficiency Filter designed to capture cat and dog dander, according to Roomba.

Lowest price ever

4.3-star average rating from 25,222 reviews on Amazon

This Shark AI Robot Vacuum uses LiDAR technology to map out your home for precise cleaning, according to the brand. The vacuum self-empties into its base, which can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt and debris, Shark says. You can use a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or the Sharkclean app to set up cleaning.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 127 reviews at Walmart

This cordless stick vacuum from Tineco uses smart sensory technology to adjust suction power based on the mess it’s cleaning, says the brand. The S10’s LED light ring also changes from red to blue when dirt and debris are sucked up, so you know the floors are clean, says Tineco. It has up to 40 minutes of runtime on one charge.

4.4-star average rating from 4,949 reviews on Amazon

Ideal for pet owners, according to Dyson, this vacuum’s counter-rotating head drives deep into carpets to remove hair, ground-in dirt and dust. It comes with a washable lifetime filter that traps 99.97% of fine dust as small as .3 microns in size, says the brand, and a one-click dirty-emptying dustbin.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 Vacuum sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday vacuum sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Walmart:Up to 60% off floor care Target: Up to 50% off floor care Amazon: Up to 50% off Shark vacuums Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 50% off vacuums Roborock: Up to 44% off robotic vacuums, wet vacuums and more Hoover: Up to 40% off vacuum and floor care bundles Samsung: Up to 40% off select vacuums and appliances Raycop: Up to 30% off handheld vacuums Dirt Devil: Up to 20% off sitewide with code MONEYSAVER20 Shark: Up to 15% off sitewide or up to $280 off select products like vacuums and more iRobot: Up to $595 off robotic vacuums Best Buy: Up to $400 off floor care eufy: Up to $280 off robotic vacuums Dyson: Up to $200 air purifiers and vacuums Bissell: Up to $180 off vacuums and carpet cleaners Tineco: Up to $170 off vacuums Miele: Up to $140 off select stick vacuums

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

