‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching died at 45 following cancer battle
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24” and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45.
Wersching passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.
Neil Druckmann, who created “The Last of Us,” wrote on Twitter that “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”
Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series “Timeless,” tweeted, “We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed.”
Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career.
Her first credit was in “Star Trek: Enterprise,” and she would go on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of “24,” “Bosch,” “The Vampire Diaries,” Marvel’s “Runaways,” “The Rookie” and, most recently, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” as the Borg Queen.
She also provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game “The Last of Us.”
Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued working. She’s survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to support the family.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Biden is set to meet with McCarthy on Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday, a White House official...
‘I hope he’s wrong… I think he’s right’
[ad_1] A top congressional Republican on Sunday said he agrees with a memo by a four-star Air Force general that...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect remains unfit for trial, judge says
[ad_1] BOULDER, Colo. — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago remains mentally incompetent...
Ohio infant dies a month after returning home from abduction
[ad_1] An infant who was recently returned to his mother from an alleged kidnapping died Saturday after being rushed to...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured his two young children and his wife moved from hospital to jail
[ad_1] MONTARA, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California,...
Tech layoffs strip the facade of TikTok’s ‘day in the life’ videos
[ad_1] Aspirational workday vlogs once dominated TikTok — but following mass layoffs across the tech industry, videos flexing company perks...
Average Rating