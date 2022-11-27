40+ best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 deals from Ninja, Sony and more

Walmart’s annual Deals for Days event is still going on. The retailer — which is currently on its third and final week of deals — is discounting plenty of items across categories like vacuums, home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more. Walmart will also unveil more Cyber Monday savings from now through Nov. 28.

To help you make the most of Walmart’s Deals for Days this year, we will continuously compile standout deals to consider based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage. And while you’re shopping, be sure to check out other deals from retailers including Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals to shop now

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in three months. Some items were also available at the same low price during the retailer’s mid-October sale, which was held to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day-like sales event.

4.7-star average rating from 16,456 reviews on Amazon

The experts we spoke to recommended this lip mask. It’s formulated with vitamin C and shea butter to help moisturize your lips, says Laneige, and comes in multiple scents. Each package also comes with a tiny applicator so you don’t have to dip your finger into the product.

4.5-star average rating from 194 reviews at Walmart

The Shark Vertex upright vacuum can be used on both hard floors and carpets, and has a HEPA filter that can trap up to 99.9% of dust and allergens, according to the brand. The pod is also detachable, so you can use the motorized nozzle to clean hard-to-reach areas like under furniture and on top of bookshelves, Shark says.

4.7-star average rating from 75,027 reviews on Amazon

AncestryDNA analyzes your DNA using a saliva sample to trace your origins and your ancestors’ journeys over time, find your distant relatives, build a family tree and more, according to the brand. It typically takes about six to eight weeks for your results to be ready online, AncestryDNA says.

4.7-star average rating from 73,237 reviews at Target

We recommended Oral-B’s Pro 1000 electric toothbrush as one of the best affordable models on the market. It includes a pressure sensor that lights up when you’re brushing too hard, along with a timer to ensure you clean your teeth for the expert-recommended two-minute mark. The toothbrush comes with a replacement brush head and a charging stand.

4.7-star average rating from 5,397 reviews at Best Buy

The Google Nest Mini is a compact multipurpose speaker that you can control with your voice — you can ask it to stream music, play your favorite podcast, check the weather or news and more. It has an integrated wall mount that makes it easy to hang it in any room, and it automatically lights up to indicate that it’s working when you approach it, according to Google. You can also pair your Google Nest Mini to other compatible smart devices, to dim the lights or turn on the TV.

4.2-star average rating from 2,067 reviews on Amazon

The Chefman Barista Pro can brew single or double shots of espresso, lattes and cappuccinos using the one-touch digital display. The machine has a built-in milk frother, an integrated cup warming tray to help keep your coffee hot and an internal cleaning function, according to the brand. The included metal baskets and coasters are top-rack dishwasher-safe, too.

4.8-star average rating from 189 reviews at Best Buy

We’ve previously recommended Dyson vacuums in several of our guides, including cordless vacuums and handheld vacuums. The V12 Detect Slim is a cordless vacuum that has a cleaner head with laser illumination to reveal dust particles on hard floors, according to the brand. It comes with multiple attachments, including a detangling motorized cleaner head, crevice tool and combination tool that has a wide nozzle and brush. The vacuum can also transform into a handheld vacuum to clean hard-to-reach areas.

4.2-star average rating from 39,115 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking for affordable wireless earbuds, the Skullcandy Dime 2 earbuds offer up to 12 hours of battery life and have IPX4-rated sweat- and water-resistance, meaning they can withstand workouts and light rain, according to the brand. You can also use them to make calls, activate a connected device’s voice assistant and listen with either one or both earbuds.

4.4-star average rating from 4,979 reviews on Amazon

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 offers a high-quality cleaner head that can automatically adjust itself to better clean carpets and hard floors, according to the brand. Like other Dyson vacuums we’ve covered, this one includes HEPA filtration which the brand says can trap up to 99.97% of microscopic particles. The Ball Animal 2 also comes with a tangle-free turbine tool, which can remove hair from carpets and upholstery without having it tangle together, Dyson says.

4.3-star average rating from 880 reviews at Walmart

The Sony DualSense wireless controller for the Playstation 5 comes with a built-in microphone and headset jack to help you chat with friends while you play, as well as dynamic adaptive triggers that vary the levels of force and tension to better interact with your on-screen actions, according to the brand. The controller also supports sound effects on select games to heighten the gaming experience, Sony says.

4.1-star average rating from 281 reviews at Walmart

The Fujifilm Instax camera is a Select staff favorite for shooting and printing high quality photos. This mini version has a 60-millimeter fixed-focus lens and develops film in approximately 90 seconds, according to the brand. This bundle includes 10 sheets of the brand’s Instant Film, a photo album that can hold up to 72 mini photos, 20 sheets of frame stickers and a camera case for storage. You can choose between light blue and light pink.

4.8-star average rating from 7,323 reviews at Walmart

Our experts previously recommended this head shaver for its durability. It has an ergonomic handle to hold between your fingers, according to the brand, and it’s designed to catch hair clippings in a chamber to for less mess, Skull Shaver said.The shaver has a runtime of up to 90 minutes, and you can see how much battery you have left using its LED display screen.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 20,177 reviews on Amazon

The JBL Go 3 is a portable speaker that can stream music by connecting to your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet, according to the brand. The speaker has an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating and offers up to five hours of playtime on a single charge, JBL says.

4.6-star average 6,118 reviews at Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic looks like an analog watch with varying smartwatch features, including a rotating bezel, vivid screen, workout tracking and wellness tools (like a sleep tracker, body composition analysis and ECG heart sensors). It has a durable aluminum frame and works as an extension of your smartphone, allowing you to talk, text, listen to music and more by tapping on the screen, Samsung says.

4.8-star average rating from 98 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond

The Vitamix 6500 blender offers three pre-programmed settings to make smoothies, hot soups and frozen desserts, as well as variable speed control to help you blend at your own pace, the brand says. The blender comes with a 64-ounce container and a 2.2 HP motor. Vitamix recommends blending a drop of dish soap and warm water to let the machine clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

4.4-star average rating from 9.396 reviews on Amazon

This self-propelled lawn mower from Greenworks — which makes some of our favorite push lawn mowers — has a run time of up to 30 minutes and offers a steel 21-inch cutting deck that can help make cutting grass more efficient, the brand says. The battery-powered lawn mower also lets you adjust the cutting height in seven ways and comes with a charger to get started.

4.7-star average rating from 474 reviews at Walmart

Samsung makes some of our favorite smart TVs, and this 65-inch option has OLED technology (which creates vivid colors and high contrast), 4K picture resolution and built-in Dolby Atmos surround-sound technology for more immersive sound, according to the brand. The smart TV also lets you create a personalized hub on your home screen with your most-viewed movies, shows, games, music and more.

4.5-star average rating from 1,157 reviews on Amazon

The Chromebook 315 from Acer — which makes some of our favorite gaming laptops — has a 15.6-inch HD display equipped with an anti-glare coating, 64GB of storage and up to 12.5 hours of battery life, according to the brand. The laptop also comes with a protective sleeve for travel.

4.3-star average rating from 159 reviews at Walmart

This spot cleaner from Hoover can lift and remove spills and messes from carpet and upholstery using powerful suction and the included cleaning solution, according to the brand. In addition to being portable and less than 9 pounds, the device has a dual-tank design that keeps clean and dirty water separate, which can help make replacing, rinsing out and cleaning the tanks easier, Hoover says. The carpet cleaner also comes with a furniture tool attachment and a 5-foot hose for hard-to-reach areas.

4.5-star average rating from 12,052 reviews at Walmart

Roku was named the best all-around option in our guide to streaming devices due to its affordability and ease of use. The Roku Premiere gives you access to popular channels and subscription services and allows you to stream a large selection of free, live and premium TV options, according to the brand. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, so you can find your favorite movies, TV shows, music and more using your voice.

4.9-star average rating from 65 reviews at Walmart

This Walmart-exclusive stand mixer has a tilt-head design to make it easier to add ingredients while mixing and a splash guard to prevent splatter. The stand mixer comes with five attachments including a dough hook and wire balloon whisk.

4.3-star average rating from 342 reviews at Walmart

This trash can is made out of plastic resin and stainless steel for a sleek look. It has a soft-close lid, a foot pedal and a 11.9-gallon capacity, which is a good size for larger households, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,980 reviews at Walmart

These earbuds from JLab offer more than 32 hours of playtime and over 24 hours more with the charging case, according to the brand. You can also adjust volume, play/pause music, answer calls and more using built-in touch controls, JLab says. The earbuds include three tip sizes to customize their fit, too.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday sales to shop now

Here are some of the best sales to shop for during Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale that we think you’ll want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

What to expect during Walmart’s Deals for Days 2022

Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings event — known as Deals for Days — hosts deals through most of November. It’s the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, with new deals online and in stores on Mondays. Deals for Days kicked off Nov. 7, and its final event is on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28).

Walmart is hosting deals across electronics, home, toys, apparel and more, and shoppers can find strong discounts on popular brands like Apple, Dyson and LEGO.

To maximize savings during Walmart’s Deals for Days sale event, you can also consider the retailer’s two co-branded credit cards in partnership with Capital One, both of which offer up to 5% back on online purchases, up to 2% back on in-store purchases and come with no annual fee. (For more information on the benefits of each card and which one may be right for you, check out CNBC Select’s comparison of Walmart’s credit cards.)

Does Walmart offer price matching for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

No, Walmart’s price match policy doesn’t extend to orders that include pre-Black Friday, Black Friday or Cyber Monday pricing in stores or online. However, the retailer is offering an extended holiday return policy: Eligible purchases made on or after Oct. 1 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2023.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart is heavily focusing its deals offerings for Walmart+ members this year — which is similar to other subscription services like Amazon Prime — by providing even earlier access to online deals for its members. Walmart+ offers a free 30-day trial to new members that lets you score the early access perks.

The membership can also provide a shopping benefits in store and online, including free deliveries after spending $35 per order, special prices on gas and a Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription at no additional cost. For both Walmart+ members and non-members, the retailer will provide access to curbside pickup, express delivery within two hours and free next-day or two-day delivery on online orders during the Deals for Days event.

