October 7, 2021

5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes South Pakistan – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin


Quetta: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Pakistan on Thursday morning The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.6 on the Richter scale The southern part of Pakistan was shaken by the quake At least 15-20 people have been killed, according to AFP However, the death toll could rise (5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan) 6

In the morning, when everyone is fast asleep, there is an earthquake The roof and walls of the house collapsed The locals were the first to get involved in the rescue operation Multiple houses collapsed and several houses were reported to have cracks “We have received reports that at least 20 people have been killed in the quake,” said Mir Zia Ullah Langau, Pakistan’s interior minister. The rescue operation is underway. “

Details coming …

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar

First published:





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Singer Noble’s wife took strong decision against him Serious allegations against the husband! This time the wife of musician Nobel is in court with a big decision …– News18 Bangla

31 mins ago admin

Ferrari SF90 Stradale: This model of Ferrari is one of the best looking cars in the world, the speed is the same

10 hours ago admin

Nobel in Physics 2021 | From climate change to the chaos of the universe, the Nobel Prize in Physics awarded the trio

1 day ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Singer Noble’s wife took strong decision against him Serious allegations against the husband! This time the wife of musician Nobel is in court with a big decision …– News18 Bangla

31 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee in Jago Bangla | Warning for BJP, early warning for Congress, Mamata’s strategy in party autumn numbers …

2 hours ago admin

will be taking oath today as MLA in West Bengal Assembly | Mamata Banerjee and co-winners to be sworn in as MLAs today – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Even today, the fear of rain, the weather has improved since when? Find out what’s predicted in Pujo – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes South Pakistan – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin