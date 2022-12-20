Menu
6.4-magnitude earthquake hits northern California

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of northern California early Tuesday morning, knocking out power for thousands.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 miles just after 5:30 a.m. ET near Eureka in Humboldt County, the U.S. Geological Survey said

It struck around 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, the USGS said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured by the earthquake.

More than 55,000 utility customers were without power in Humboldt County as of 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, according to online outage tracker Poweroutage.us.

There was no threat of a tsunami in connection with the earthquake as of early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service’s tsunami warning system said.

A number of people said on social media that they were woken up by the MyShake earthquake warning app on their phones.

It comes almost exactly a year after a a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore in the Cape Mendocino area of Northern California on Dec. 21, 2021. No major damage or injures were reported in connection with that quake.

That earthquake had struck at a depth of 5.6 miles in the Pacific Ocean about 24 miles west of the small community of Petrolia along the rocky wilderness of California’s Lost Coast region in Humboldt County, the United States Geological Survey and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Chantal Da Silva is a breaking news editor for NBC News Digital based in London. 



