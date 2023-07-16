6th ANNUAL CHARLES CORREA MEMORIAL LECTURE ORGANIZED BY AMBUJA NEOTIA GROUP

The 6th edition of the Charles Correa Memorial Lecture
was held on 15th July, 2023, in the presence of distinguished guests and
delegates at Royal Bengal Room, City Centre Salt Lake.
Started in 2016, the event marks the death anniversary of the master architect
of post-Independent India and is held annually in his honour.
The Lectures were delivered by two eminent architects, Brinda Somaya from
Mumbai, India, and Bibhuti Man Singh from Kathmandu, Nepal.
Bibhuti Man Singh is a renowned architect known for being the chief brain
behind Technical Interface in Kathmandu, Nepal. He comes with 50 years of
architectural experience, having designed diverse buildings and promoted his
country’s heritage. Singh’s pursuit of functional design aligns with his passion
for cosmology, symbolism, and cultural roots.
Bibhuti Man Singh graduated from the West Pakistan University of Engineering
and Technology in Lahore in 1972. He obtained his post-graduate training in
Japan. After serving the Nepal Government for a short stint, he set up his
architectural practice in 1979.
Brinda Somaya is the Principal Architect of Somaya and Kalappa Consultants
(SNK) in Mumbai, India. She is a celebrated architect and urban conservationist
whose work spans over four decades, integrating architecture, conservation,
and social equity. From rehabilitating earthquake-affected villages to restoring
an eighteenth-century Cathedral, Somaya emphasizes the harmony between
progress and history.
Brinda Somaya studied architecture at Mumbai University, and was awarded a
Master of Arts and Honorary Doctorate from Smith College in Northampton,
United States. She started her firm Somaya and Kalappa Consultants (SNK) in
1978, in Mumbai, India.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshavardhan Neotia
said, “Charles Correa’s legacy lies not only in his built works but also in his
visionary ideas about the relationship between architecture, society, and the
environment. He believed that architecture should be a reflection of the
cultural identity of a place while embracing modern technology and
sustainable design principles. City Centre Salt Lake, planned and designed by
him, stands testimony to this commitment and inspires other architects and
urban planners to create inclusive, livable spaces that celebrate life in an
organic, holistic way.”
Ashish Acharjee, architect and principal organiser of the ‘Annual Charles
Correa Memorial Lecture’ said, “When we celebrate architecture, we tend to
look for a symbiotic assembly of material and non-material; body and spirit;
built and non-built; past and future. It is always an exciting experience when a
protagonist unfolds his or her journey towards the unknown. Architectural
expression that combines history, tradition and craft with technology,
innovation and modern materials have always stood out, and contributed to
the collection of the architectural gems at all times. The stories that Brinda
Somaya and Bibhuti Man Singh had to tell were fascinating.”
Brinda Somaya and Bubhuti Man Singh joined an esteemed list of speakers of
past editions of the Memorial Lecture, dating back to 2016. Previous speakers
include C. Anjalendran from Sri Lanka, K.T Ravindran from India, Solano Benitez
from Paraguay, Rahul Mehrotra from India, Richard Hassell from Singapore,
Kamal Hadker from India, Kashef Chowdhury from Bangladesh, Uday Joshi
from India, Sanjay Mohe from India, and Yung Ho Chang from China-USA.