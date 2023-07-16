6th ANNUAL CHARLES CORREA MEMORIAL LECTURE ORGANIZED BY AMBUJA NEOTIA GROUP

The 6th edition of the Charles Correa Memorial Lecture

was held on 15th July, 2023, in the presence of distinguished guests and

delegates at Royal Bengal Room, City Centre Salt Lake.

Started in 2016, the event marks the death anniversary of the master architect

of post-Independent India and is held annually in his honour.



The Lectures were delivered by two eminent architects, Brinda Somaya from

Mumbai, India, and Bibhuti Man Singh from Kathmandu, Nepal.

Bibhuti Man Singh is a renowned architect known for being the chief brain

behind Technical Interface in Kathmandu, Nepal. He comes with 50 years of

architectural experience, having designed diverse buildings and promoted his

country’s heritage. Singh’s pursuit of functional design aligns with his passion

for cosmology, symbolism, and cultural roots.

Bibhuti Man Singh graduated from the West Pakistan University of Engineering

and Technology in Lahore in 1972. He obtained his post-graduate training in

Japan. After serving the Nepal Government for a short stint, he set up his

architectural practice in 1979.



Brinda Somaya is the Principal Architect of Somaya and Kalappa Consultants

(SNK) in Mumbai, India. She is a celebrated architect and urban conservationist

whose work spans over four decades, integrating architecture, conservation,

and social equity. From rehabilitating earthquake-affected villages to restoring

an eighteenth-century Cathedral, Somaya emphasizes the harmony between

progress and history.

Brinda Somaya studied architecture at Mumbai University, and was awarded a

Master of Arts and Honorary Doctorate from Smith College in Northampton,

United States. She started her firm Somaya and Kalappa Consultants (SNK) in

1978, in Mumbai, India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshavardhan Neotia

said, “Charles Correa’s legacy lies not only in his built works but also in his

visionary ideas about the relationship between architecture, society, and the

environment. He believed that architecture should be a reflection of the

cultural identity of a place while embracing modern technology and

sustainable design principles. City Centre Salt Lake, planned and designed by

him, stands testimony to this commitment and inspires other architects and

urban planners to create inclusive, livable spaces that celebrate life in an

organic, holistic way.”

Ashish Acharjee, architect and principal organiser of the ‘Annual Charles

Correa Memorial Lecture’ said, “When we celebrate architecture, we tend to

look for a symbiotic assembly of material and non-material; body and spirit;

built and non-built; past and future. It is always an exciting experience when a

protagonist unfolds his or her journey towards the unknown. Architectural

expression that combines history, tradition and craft with technology,

innovation and modern materials have always stood out, and contributed to

the collection of the architectural gems at all times. The stories that Brinda

Somaya and Bibhuti Man Singh had to tell were fascinating.”

Brinda Somaya and Bubhuti Man Singh joined an esteemed list of speakers of

past editions of the Memorial Lecture, dating back to 2016. Previous speakers

include C. Anjalendran from Sri Lanka, K.T Ravindran from India, Solano Benitez

from Paraguay, Rahul Mehrotra from India, Richard Hassell from Singapore,

Kamal Hadker from India, Kashef Chowdhury from Bangladesh, Uday Joshi

from India, Sanjay Mohe from India, and Yung Ho Chang from China-USA.