8 injured, 1 critically, in shooting at Florida car show

Eight people were injured, one critically, in a shooting Monday during a holiday car show in Fort Pierce, Florida, authorities said.

Four additional people were injured as they fled the 5:30 p.m. violence in the area of Avenue M and 13th Street, St. Lucie County sheriff’s spokesperson Suzanne Woodward said.

NBC affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach reported one of those four is a child.

Sheriff’s officials said it wasn’t a mass shooting where victims were struck randomly by gunfire. More information was expected to be released later in the evening.

WPTV reported the shooting was preceded by an argument between two people. No suspects have been taken into custody, the station said.

The car show was listed as part of the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.



