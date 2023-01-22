A dozen people wounded in early morning Louisiana nightclub shooting
Gunfire erupted inside a Louisiana night club early Sunday morning, wounding 12 people in yet another U.S. mass shooting, authorities said
The bloodshed at Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge unfolded at about 1:36 a.m. CT, police said, less than an hour after 10 people were gunned down at a Southern California dance hall about 1,800 miles west.
All 12 shot were taken to local hospitals by ambulance or private cars, Baton Rouge police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said in a statement.
The dozen victims were all listed in stable condition, police said.
A motive for the attack at 4619 Bennington Avenue wasn’t immediately disclosed.
“These senseless, preventable shooting tragedies are emblematic of America’s ongoing gun violence crisis,” Shannon Watts, founder of anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action, said in statement to NBC News on Sunday.
“We don’t have to live like this, and our loved ones should never die like this. We must demand our leaders lead and act at all levels to address our nation’s gun violence epidemic.”
David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.
Colin Sheeley contributed.
