Aashirvaad launches delicious frozen naans and parathas

Aashirvaad, India’s no.1 packaged atta brand, has forayed into frozen sector with the launch of frozen naans and parathas in five variants: Tandoori Naan, Garlic & Coriander Naan, Malabar Paratha, Aloo Paratha, and Paneer Paratha. The launch is intended to offer a wide range of tasty breads that appeal to various palettes.

With a growing demand to simplify the process of cooking, the need for convenience and taste has taken centre stage. These Frozen Naans and Parathas are simple to cook – all it takes is heating up a non-stick pan or a tawa and cooking the frozen naan/paratha on medium heat on each side for a couple of minutes. When paired with curry or a side-dish, a tasty meal is ready to be consumed.

Aashirvaad’s Frozen Naans and Parathas range comes with the promise of ‘no added preservatives’. This has been achieved via an advanced freezing process adopted by the brand known as Individually Quick Freezing or IQF technology.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ganesh Sundararaman, SBU Chief Executive – Staples, Snacks and Meals, ITC Ltd., said, “Aashirvaad has been a household name for over two decades and today we want to be part of the millennial household. With Aashirvaad’s Frozen Naans and Parathas, we aim to cater to the ever on-the-move consumer who is looking for tasty food but cannot spend much time in the kitchen, and we understand that. The IQF technology used in our Frozen Naans and Parathas ensures that there are no preservatives added and the taste and nutrition of the breads are retained.”

Available in select cities, including Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, the five variants are priced between Rs. 150 to Rs. 250. The products are also available across select e-commerce platforms including ITC store, Blinkit, Zepto, Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart and Amazon.